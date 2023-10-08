News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Menasha Police Officer shoots, kills man while responding to domestic dispute

Police lights (generic)
Police lights (generic)(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - State officials are investigating an officer involved incident in the City of Menasha that occurred Saturday, October 7.

Officers from the Menasha Police Department and the Fox Crossing Police Department responded to a domestic dispute at approximately 3:08 p.m. on the 1100 block of Geneva Road.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man with ‘bladed’ weapons. One officer from the Menasha Police Department shot their firearm, the shot hitting the man. Life saving measures were performed; however, the subject was pronounced dead on the scene.

No law enforcement were injured during the incident.

Both the Menasha and Fox Crossing police officers were equipped with body cameras during the incident.

The involved officer from the Menasha Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to incident on US 51
US 51 north closed, police investigating incident
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Police respond to incident on US 51
UPDATE: Vehicle hit by bullets, Deputy injured on US-51
DUI graphic
Wausau man arrested for 4th OWI

Latest News

Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Missing Green Bay man found dead
Lots of clouds and cool with a chance of spotty showers on Sunday. Frost potential into Monday...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Carolina Crusher Monster Truck pulling a stoppie in two-wheel skill competition at Marathon Park.
Monster trucks roar back into Wausau for Monster X Tour
Frost possible overnight into early Sunday in the Northwoods. Lots of clouds & cool to end the...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Rothschild Indigenous Peoples' Day
3rd annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration held in Rothschild