First Alert Weather: Staying cool, frost potential into Monday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend will come to an end on Sunday with more clouds across North Central Wisconsin, cool, and less breezy conditions. The clouds are expected to yield to some clearing Sunday night, which could set the stage for widespread frost in the region overnight into Monday morning. A brighter start to the work week, but the trend through mid-week will be for intervals of sunshine and clouds, while cooler than average for the first half of October. The next weather maker moves in for Thursday night with rain and the wet, brisk weather is likely for Friday and into the start of the upcoming weekend. This is not good news if you want to see the partial solar eclipse on Saturday.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower on Sunday. (WSAW)

Lots of clouds with a chance of showers on Sunday afternoon into the early evening. (WSAW)

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, not as breezy, but still cool. A spotty shower or two is possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50.

Frost is a strong risk Sunday night into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds are expected to break for some clearing Sunday night into Monday morning. As this takes place, temps will tumble back into the 30s and likely near or even a bit below freezing going into Monday morning. This leads to the potential of widespread frost in the region. Lows in the mid to upper 20s in the coldest spots by daybreak Monday, low to mid 30s in the rest of the area.

Decent leaf blowing conditions the next few days. (WSAW)

Sunshine will mix with clouds on Monday. Breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds are back for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy on Wednesday and cool. Afternoon temps peak in the low to mid 50s.

Rain starts to move in from the south Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

The next rainmaker is on tap for late week. Low pressure will track out of the western Plains and move across the Midwest to the central/eastern Great Lakes by the end of the week. Clouds will build on Thursday, with a chance of showers in the southern parts of the area later Thursday. Rain overspreads the area from south to north Thursday night. Periods of rain, breezy, and cool on Friday with highs in the upper 40s. The wet weather will persist Friday night and into Saturday. If you had plans to see the partial solar eclipse in the Badger State, the odds are not looking good. Clouds are going to be holding strong, and rain showers could still be impacting the area. Breezy and cool on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wet and breezy weather on tap for Friday. (WSAW)

Rain showers expected on Saturday morning. (WSAW)

A solar eclipse will be visible across much of the country on Saturday. (WSAW)

Some sunshine returns next Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.