3rd annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration held in Rothschild

By Samuel Dehring
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Rothschild, Wis. (WSAW) - Oct. 9 is a day to honor and celebrate the history of our indigenous people across the United States.

The weekend before– the ‘Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow and Native American Art Market returned to Rothschild.

This event brought people together through song and dance to celebrate the perseverance of indigenous peoples.

With the 11 total tribes across Wisconsin – Marathon County is a hub for several Native American tribes across the state.

“If we, you know, talk about the actual word of Wausau, it is derived from an Ojibwe word. So, I mean it’s something that I believe is important for us to share not only our culture, but our history and our heritage as indigenous people,” Paul Roberts Jr. of the Ho-Chunk and Meskwaki tribes said.

The 2023 festival was the third year for the event and the was first one held in the Expo Center in Rothschild. It is currently the only Native American event in Marathon County which means it tends to pull-in large crowds.

“We’re having many more tribes come in, many more vendors coming in, from anywhere to the foods to craft vendors that come in quite a bit,” said Paul LaMere, President of the Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow Committee.

The ‘Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee’ said it is important to educate others on the Native American culture while understanding their own heritage as well.

“One of our guys goes out to the schools and regularly discusses to the youth about Native American backgrounds, the tribes that are around the area. Another person goes out and has taught at UW-Stevens Point as a history professor,” LaMere said.

“To honor your ancestry, to understand where you come from, you know where your original bloodline comes from. You know us as indigenous people, you know, it’s from here, it’s from here in this area,” Roberts Jr said.

The event is free and open to the public.

