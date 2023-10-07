News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wausau man arrested for 4th OWI

DUI graphic
DUI graphic(MGN)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau man was arrested in Lincoln County Friday night for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

On Friday, October 6, 2023, at approximately 8:45 pm, a Trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on CTH CC south of Dewitt Dr., west of Tomahawk, in Lincoln County.

After observing signs of impairment an investigation indicated the driver, Brett C Barnetzke, 26, was operating while under the influence.

Barnetzke was arrested was arrested for operating while under the influence - 4th offense.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year
Investigators have identified the skeletal remains recovered from the Wisconsin River in Port...
Investigators identify remains found in Wisconsin River in July 2022
Avelo now serves 25 states.
First nonstop flight from Orlando lands at CWA
The Unified School District of Antigo canceled all classes Thursday due to the threat
Nothing dangerous found at any Antigo schools following bomb threat
Adams Co. Flamingos
Flamingo vacation in Wisconsin causes bird watchers to flock to area lake

Latest News

The Sober Living Center is located at 1140 W. Bridge St.,
Bridge Street Mission has largest graduating class, hopes to expand program to women
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week 8: Mosinee clinches share of Great Northern Conference
More clouds than intervals of sun this weekend and rather cool.
First Alert Weather: Autumn chill in the air through the upcoming weekend
Sunshine mixing with clouds on Saturday, breezy & cool. A risk of frosty mornings in the week...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast