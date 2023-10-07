Wausau man arrested for 4th OWI

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau man was arrested in Lincoln County Friday night for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

On Friday, October 6, 2023, at approximately 8:45 pm, a Trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on CTH CC south of Dewitt Dr., west of Tomahawk, in Lincoln County.

After observing signs of impairment an investigation indicated the driver, Brett C Barnetzke, 26, was operating while under the influence.

Barnetzke was arrested was arrested for operating while under the influence - 4th offense.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.