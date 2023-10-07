UPDATE: Vehicle struck by gun fire, officer injured on US-51

VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle traveling on US-51 near the Village of Maine, in Marathon County was struck by gunfire Friday evening.

Just before 8 p.m. the Marathon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call from a person traveling northbound on US-51 near County Highway WW in the Village of Maine. The caller told dispatch that they and their vehicle were struck by gunfire.

The vehicle’s occupants, were able to safely pull over, received medical attention from first responders in Lincoln County and were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. How many people were in the vehicle, the names or ages have were not released.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect’s vehicle after multiple calls were received with a description of the car. The driver failed to comply with deputies’ orders to stop. A pursuit then followed that extended back into Marathon County.

The Wausau Police Department deployed tire deflation devices to get the suspected to stop. However, the his vehicle evaded the measures.

The pursuit ended when a Lincoln County Deputy disabled the suspect’s vehicle with their patrol vehicle in the City of Wausau. The Lincoln County Deputy suffered minor injuries from the crash. Their name has not been released.

The suspect, 41-year-old Bennie Zachariah Green, from Tony, Wisconsin, was arrested.

Green was arrested on charges of Attempted Homicide, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Operating While Intoxicated (2nd), and a Department of Corrections Warrant are being forwarded to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.

US 51 MARATHON COUNTY (Kassandra Sepeda | WSAW)

For approximately three hours Friday night, traffic was re-routed to eastbound County Highway WW, northbound County Highway W, and westbound Highway 64 while authorities to facilitated the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said this incident was isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation.

