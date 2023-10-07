News and First Alert Weather App
US 51 north closed, police investigating incident

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BROKAW, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities responded to an incident Friday night shutting down a portion of US-51 north from County WW because of an incident.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with dispatch who confirmed the road closure but would not comment further on the situation.

The area is the WW exit to Brokaw north of Wausau in Marathon County.

Dispatch said the Marathon County is expected to release more information.

This is a developing situation

