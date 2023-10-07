News and First Alert Weather App
Powerball jackpot is up to $1.4 billion after 33 drawings without a winner

FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July is about to be on the line. Saturday night’s jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July will be on the line Saturday night.

The jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone claimed the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.4 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $614 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

