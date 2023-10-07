The Hilight Zone Week 8: Mosinee clinches share of Great Northern Conference

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Conference titles were on the line Friday night in high school football as week eight of the season appeared on the calendar.

First, in the Valley, SPASH clinched at least a share of the conference by blanking Marshfield 21-0. Donning their brand new number nine ranking, SPASH got an early score from Braylon Smola on a rushing touchdown. From there, their defense put the clamps on, blanking the Tigers on the road. The shutout was SPASH’s first of the season. The Panthers clinched at least a share of the Valley and can win it outright next week with a win over Appleton West. Meanwhile, Marshfield needs to beat Hortonville next week in order to make the playoffs.

In other Valley action, D.C. Everest used a solid second half and a dynamic performance from their defense to shut out Wausau East 28-0. An interception in the end zone by Tyler Modjewski at the end of the half was a big moment in the game for the Evergreens to ensure a halftime lead for Everest. The Trees clinch a playoff berth with a win and will close out the season against Wausau West next week. East will close their season at home against Wisconsin Rapids. Elsewhere, Wausau West topped Hortonville 14-6 and Wisconsin Rapids blanked Appleton West 31-0.

In our game of the week, Mosinee made the trip to seventh-ranked Medford, with at least a share of the GNC title on the line. Last year their meeting was defined by offense. This year, the game was decided by defense. Mosinee rode Keagan Jirschele’s four picks to win in shutout fashion 14-0. Mosinee got touchdowns from Jirschele as well as a long touchdown hook-up from Gavin Obremski and Brady Lokken. With the win, Mosinee clinches at least a share of the GNC and can take it outright next week. Afterward, head coach Kyle Stoffel spoke to what it means to claim their third straight conference championship and the value in having Jirschele’s defense.

“This is three conference championships now for these seniors, they’ve won it every year,” said Stoffel. “To have him back there in anything they throw up there, we have a better chance that he’ll come down with it than anybody else, that’s extremely important to our defense. If you can make them pass, I think that’s our advantage, if you can take the run away from them, you got a good chance to beat these guys.”

Jirschele said the Medford pass came as a surprise, but they stayed ready for the challenge.

“We weren’t really expecting them to pass that much,” said Jerschele, “but we trusted our reads and it just happened.”

Mosinee will close the season at home against Merrill while Medford will travel to Antigo.

In the Marawood, it was a top-five clash as number five Auburndale traveled to number two Edgar. The Wildcats kept up their theme of smothering defense in this one as they won 41-0. The win marks Edgar’s seventh shutout in a row as they earn at least a share of the Marawood with the win. In other Marawood action, Marathon won a turnover-ridden game over Pittsville 33-22 and Colby took the Can against Abbotsford, winning 49-14.

In the CWC-Small, Iola-Scandinavia claimed a conference title by smashing Pacelli 57-14. Jensen Rice had a terrific game through the air and on the ground for the T-Birds as they claimed a conference championship. In other CWC-Small action, Loyal won big at Rosholt 44-0 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Finally, in eight-player, Gilman won a top-five showdown over conference foe Thorp 30-8. The top-ranked Pirates got another big game from Troy Duellman on the ground as they thundered by the fifth-ranked Cardinals. The Pirates take the conference title in the CWC-East.

