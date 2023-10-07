First Alert Weather: A cool autumn weekend, risk of morning frost

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the first full weekend of October and if you have been waiting for sweater weather and gearing up to have some hot beverages, then you are in luck. After one of the warmest starts of October on record in Wausau, the tide has turned to cooler weather starting this weekend, and it may stay that way through the next several days. Sunshine will give way to some clouds on Saturday, with a slight chance of showers later in the day. Clouds are going to hang tough on Sunday. Intervals of sun and clouds next week, with the next chance of showers perhaps holding off until Friday. Don’t forget, that next Saturday, October 14 is when the solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. The big question is whether sky conditions will be clear enough from mid-morning to early afternoon next week.

Fall colors are fading in the north, while getting closer to peak in Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Fall colors are passing peak levels in the Northwoods, while a week or so away from getting to peak levels in Central Wisconsin. Points farther south in the state are still a couple of weeks away from peak colors.

Sun giving way to more clouds on Saturday. (WSAW)

Increasing clouds Saturday afternoon, a chance of a shower. (WSAW)

The sunglasses and warmer jacket will be needed when out and about on Saturday for all the great fall activities/events taking place. Sunshine will be around through midday Saturday, followed by intervals of more clouds later in the afternoon. Brisk and cool, with highs in the low 50s.

Considerable cloudiness Saturday night and on Sunday. It will continue to be cooler than average, with morning readings starting off in the mid to upper 30s, rising only into the upper 40s to near 50 in the afternoon on Sunday.

Better weather to do some leaf blowing Sunday and Monday. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of the new week. The main concern will be for morning frost or freeze conditions on Monday, while a frost is also possible on Tuesday & Wednesday morning. If you do have plants outside that are sensitive to frost, either cover them or, if potted, bring them indoors for the night. Lows will range from the mid to upper 20s in the coldest spots to the low to mid 30s. Highs in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday, while in the mid 50s Wednesday.

High temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below average in the next several days. (WSAW)

Increasing clouds Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

As mentioned, next Saturday is when a solar eclipse could be visible in the region. If the sky is clear, up to 50 percent magnitude of the eclipse will take place in northern and central Wisconsin. The jury is still out on weather conditions. The long-range models are indicating that a slow-moving storm system, making its way through the Great Lakes, could still be close enough to Wisconsin to produce copious amounts of clouds and even a chance of showers. We’ll continue to closely monitor this part of the forecast in the new week.

The highest magnitude of the solar eclipse will be in the western and southwestern U.S. on October 14th. (WSAW)

