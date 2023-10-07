News and First Alert Weather App
Bridge Street Mission has largest graduating class, hopes to expand program to women

By Sloane Wick
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bridge Street Mission’s Sober Living Program celebrated its largest-ever graduating class on Friday. For many of the graduations, this program was the first Wausau resource to give them help and allow them to heal with others.

“Support is really nice, because once you develop those relationships, it kind of automatically makes you feel accountable,” Chase Stenson, a graduate from the Oct. class, said. “Like I don’t want to be a stumbling block to somebody else here to make them slip up.”

The graduates came to the program from places of hardship or crisis such as addiction, being unhoused or incarcerated.

“I was looking for a place just to kind of stay long enough to be able to get a job and get ahead and get my life back on track,” Frank Gates, another program graduate, said.

The Mission Sober Living Center serves as more than just a housing resource; it’s an open refuge for any man willing to engage in the program’s comprehensive support.

“That willingness to take someone, even at their hardest moment of life, gives hope, as well as then creates in them [a sense of] ‘wow, I am a person of dignity and worth,’” Craig Vincent, the program’s Executive Director, said.

The program offers participants vocational training and education, empowering them to not only secure a livelihood but also find fulfillment in their career journey.

“There are multiple vocational tracks you can do. I decided to do facility maintenance. I did construction most of my life, which was a good fit,” Stenson said “[the training] really started to shift my heart to have the attitude of gratitude.”

Both Stenson and Gates graduated with jobs lined up and hopes for stable and prosperous futures.

Leaders of the Mission Sober Living Program plan to expand the program.

“We want to do a better job and improve our program with the men. And we really want to be able in the future to also add the sober living element and programming for women as well,” Vincent said.

