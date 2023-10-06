News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point non-profit sends 300 bikes to Ghana

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - With the help of Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas, more than 300 bikes are headed to Ghana. Doctor Emmanuel Yeboah is a pro-cyclist who will be taking them back to his home country.

“I’m so happy and I feel so blessed,” said Yeboah.

Doctor Yeboah was born in Ghana with a deformed leg but he didn’t let that get in the way of what he loves. He says disability is not inability.

Emmanuel said he would make sure the bikes end up with those less fortunate.

“I believe as a company or as an individual to bring all this for me to give to my people, I believe it’s a blessing and this is something I will never forget in my life and my people are going to enjoy it,” said Yeboah.

Amy Wiza is Executive Director with Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas of the Americas says it takes a big group with big hearts to make it happen.

“I can’t say enough there are so many generous people in Wisconsin and we are just a conduit of their goodwill,” said Wiza.

Retired Stevens Point Firefighters donated bikes along with the Stevens Point Police Department. Andrew Hensel, community service officer, Stevens Point Police Department explained. “It’s phenomenal to see them go somewhere and actually have a purpose, a lot of people around here leave them so I’m glad they can actually use them somewhere else where they are needed.”

It was just the generosity of the donation, but transportation was donated as well.

“Anybody can drive a truck but when you are doing something that has some meaning behind it, it’s a very special day, today this is doing the same thing for me knowing that I’m helping some people, it really makes me feel good”, said truck driver Brian Montgomery.

Emmanuel said he wants to leave a legacy and for people to be so proud of him that they’ll carry on his legacy, too.

