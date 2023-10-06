Red Cross Home Fire Campaign reaches goal of installing 2.5 million free smoke alarms nationwide

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign with the support of community partners has achieved its goal of installing 2.5 million free smoke alarms and making 1 million households safer across the country.

Since launching in October 2014, the campaign has saved at least 1,928 lives nationwide, including five people in Wisconsin from the threat of home fires, which claimed seven lives every day in the U.S. Most often, these tragedies occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

“We are proud of our incredible work with community partners to help save lives by providing free smoke alarms in Wausau as part of the national Home Fire Campaign,” said Kathryn Halvorsen, executive director of the American Red Cross of Wisconsin North Central Chapter.

“This amazing effort has been made possible by every volunteer, donor, and supporter who teamed up to care for vulnerable families in our community.”

Locally in the Wisconsin Region Red Cross volunteers and partners have:

Installed 3,257 free smoke alarms

Made 1,250 households safer

Shared preparedness resources & lessons with 4,250 students & partners

Through the Red Cross Home Fire Preparedness Campaign, at no cost to homeowners, the Red Cross will install a free smoke alarm within your home. During your home visit, you will receive:

Smoke alarms, installed for you

Guidance in the development of a Family Disaster Plan

Valuable emergency preparedness tips and information

All demonstration and installation services will be performed by Red Cross-trained volunteers and/or licensed/insured professionals.

The Red Cross is encouraging individuals to sign up for this free program. More information can be found at www.redcross.org or call 888-376-4056 to sign up for an appointment on Oct. 21.

