Plenty to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

(WSAW) - Looking for something to do this weekend but not sure where to look? We’ve got you covered with a whole weekend full of seasonal events!

Harvest Fest 2023

Wausau Events is hosting its 2023 Harvest Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the 400 Block in Wausau. The event is free and will include free pumpkins for kids 12 and under, a full petting zoo, a costume contest, local businesses taking part in trick-or-treating, and much more.

Blossom of Lights

Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau has started its Blossom of Lights 2023 display. Tickets are available now to book your 15-minute time slot to walk through and witness the dazzling lights. To purchase tickets, visit Tickets - Blossom of Lights.

Miltrim Farms Fall Festival

Miltrim Farms in Athens is hosting its fall festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. There will be a corn maze, a bounce house, wagon rides, and food/drinks.

Monster Truck Nitro Tour

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour comes to Marathon Park in Wausau on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There will be a series of competitive events as well as a freestyle jam. Tickets are available at tickets.monstertrucktour.com.

Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest

Riverside Park in Nekoosa is hosting the 25th Giant Pumpkin Fest on Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. with plenty of events and entertainment planned.

Howl-oween at the Zoo

Wildwood Park & Zoo in Marshfield is hosting a spooky event on Friday from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Come dressed in your favorite costume and take part in trick-or-treating for $5. All proceeds will benefit the zoo.

2023 Indigenous People’s Day Pow Wow

The Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center in Rothschild is hosting the 2023 Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow and Native American Art Market on Saturday and Sunday. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

