People in Lincoln County hoping to resolve Pine Crest Nursing Home situation

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The People of Lincoln County are hoping to see some resolution soon regarding Pine Crest Nursing Home and are demanding the board of supervisors take the current county-owned nursing home off the market.

“I would very much like them to take it off the market and hold a referendum during the spring to determine what the majority of voters want to do with the nursing home hopefully they vote in our favor,” said Don Dunphy, member of the group People for Pine Crest in Merrill.

“This something that is part of our heritage. We’ve been putting money into this building since we started working and I’m 77,” said Judy Woller, People for Pine Crest member.

People of Pine Crest hopes to see a referendum allowing voters the chance to decide what happens to the nursing home.

“I think before we start we need to have an audit of the last five years of operation to find out where the drains are that are tapping the money and let’s close those up before we move forward,” said Woller.

A recent survey conducted by Merrill and Tomahawk newspapers showed that 85% of people want Pine Crest taken off the for-sale market.

“Three strikes against selling Pine Crest we would like the county board to take it off the market,” said Dunphy.

Back in the summer, the county began to work with a broker to see what the market looked like for a nursing home. County Board Chair Don Friske remains optimistic about the decision to find out the broker for Pine Crest.

“I would hope sooner rather than later only because I don’t think that it’s good for the residents and the staff to be in limbo they want to know what the future holds and we want to provide that to them as quickly as possible,” Friske said.

