New window art shows the real history and people of Wausau

The Chamber of Commerce has new window art.
The Chamber of Commerce has new window art.
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Old and new history is now on display at the Wausau Chamber of Commerce building as a mix of window art and photography and features real people who call Wausau home.

‘The Chamber of Commerce is always looking to showcase the history of Wausau and artist Bob Becker knew just the way to do it. “We came up with the idea of doing it photographically to give it the most realism and from there I went to find a train and the train,” said artist, Bob Becker.

The train has a special significance to Wausau.

“The train we used is from the Four-Spot, The Connor Train from Laona, Wisconsin. It made its way to Wausau, may have, because it was used by the Connor Forest Industries, who had a plant and actually operated their business from here for several decades,” said Becker.

Some of the famous faces featured on the windows are Jane Janke Johnson and her husband Dave Johnson who is the conductor. Becker says these models were a big part of the process.

“Photographing the models actually took several, days, several weeks actually in bringing them into Dave Junion’s studio and shooting several angles of each one of them,” said Becker.

But there is another famous face featured that is personal to Becker.

“My grandson is the baggage boy so that was important. He’s on the east end pulling the baggage cart.”

Becker says this artwork will last a long time and the best part about it is the people.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

