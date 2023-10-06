News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Nekoosa PD seizes most fentanyl ever after 3 arrested on drug charges

Spencer Lewis, 36, Stephanie Braaksma, 48, and Jesse Ewan, 43
Spencer Lewis, 36, Stephanie Braaksma, 48, and Jesse Ewan, 43(Nekoosa PD)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Nekoosa Police Department served a search warrant in the City of Nekoosa following an investigation of possessing illegal drugs on Friday.

Spencer Lewis, 36, Stephanie Braaksma, 48, and Jesse Ewan, 43, were taken into custody and booked into the Wood County Jail for charges including possession and intent to sell fentanyl and meth.

Nekoosa Police Chief Shawn Woods said in a press release it’s the largest amount of fentanyl ever seized in Nekoosa and is believed to be the largest illicit drug dealing case in the history of the Nekoosa Police Department.

The substantial quantities of drugs were seized less than a quarter mile from a school and community center.

Assistance was provided by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Port Edwards Police Department, and Nekoosa First Responders.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year
Investigators have identified the skeletal remains recovered from the Wisconsin River in Port...
Investigators identify remains found in Wisconsin River in July 2022
The Unified School District of Antigo canceled all classes Thursday due to the threat
Nothing dangerous found at any Antigo schools following bomb threat
Avelo now serves 25 states.
First nonstop flight from Orlando lands at CWA
Man with handgun seeking Evers arrested in Wisconsin Capitol, returns with assault rifle

Latest News

The Hilight Zone Week 8 Game of the Week
Medford looking to avenge loss to Mosinee last year, take back the GNC -
The art is featured on the windows of the new Chamber of Commerce building downtown
New window art in Wausau displays new and old history
https://www.wsaw.com/community/calendar/ for a complete list
Lots of fall events happening in central Wisconsin this weekend
The Hilight Zone Week 8 Game of the Week
Mosinee dominating opponents during 6-game winning streak