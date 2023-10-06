Nekoosa PD seizes most fentanyl ever after 3 arrested on drug charges

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Nekoosa Police Department served a search warrant in the City of Nekoosa following an investigation of possessing illegal drugs on Friday.

Spencer Lewis, 36, Stephanie Braaksma, 48, and Jesse Ewan, 43, were taken into custody and booked into the Wood County Jail for charges including possession and intent to sell fentanyl and meth.

Nekoosa Police Chief Shawn Woods said in a press release it’s the largest amount of fentanyl ever seized in Nekoosa and is believed to be the largest illicit drug dealing case in the history of the Nekoosa Police Department.

The substantial quantities of drugs were seized less than a quarter mile from a school and community center.

Assistance was provided by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Port Edwards Police Department, and Nekoosa First Responders.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.