The Neighbor’s Place to preview Empty Bowls event at Wausau Farmer’s Market

The 16th annual fundraiser will take place at The Neighbors' Place Sat. Oct. 14
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Join the fight against hunger on Oct. 14 as The Neighbor’s Place raises awareness in their 16th annual Empty Bowls event.

Before that though, people will have a chance to see what Empty Bowls is all about at the Wausau Farmer’s Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 34 million Americans struggle with hunger. That’s why The Neighbor’s Place is working to address this crisis by having events like these.

A big part of this event is to not only raise money, but to also bring the community together. The bowls from the event are made and donated by ceramic artists and art students across Marathon County.

“So, we will be at the farmer’s market selling our beloved bowls and also promoting our main event on October 14, which will be held here at the Community Partner’s Campus where The Neighbor’s Place is,” said Elizabeth Robinson, community engagement manager of The Neighbor’s Place.

Last month, The Neighbor’s Place served over 1,600 households ranging anywhere from in-person shopping to delivering food to families. This will be the first time The Neighbor’s Place has previewed Empty Bowls a week before at the farmer’s market.

To learn more about the ‘Empty Bowls’ event or to make a donation, visit their website.

