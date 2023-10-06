News and First Alert Weather App
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow returns to central Wisconsin this weekend

The Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee is holding a Pow Wow and Native American Art Market this weekend.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, Oct. 9 is known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day and to celebrate, the Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee is holding a Pow Wow and Native American Art Market this weekend. Director of the Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee Tricia Zunker joined Sunrise 7 to preview the event.

Grand entry of the Pow Wow will be happening at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and at noon on Sunday.

“That’s when all the dancers come in and fill the arena,” Zunker said. “They come in by dance category, it’s a beautiful sight to see and really, it’s open to anybody.”

Along with the Pow Wow, there will be a free traditional feast at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Throughout the weekend, there will be 30 Native American craft vendors and artists set up for the Art Market.

“With Indigenous Peoples’ Day, it just seems like a really fitting opportunity to celebrate Native American culture, our way of life, our continued existence and acknowledge we’re still here,” Zunker said.

The Pow Wow and Art Market is happening Oct. 7-8 at the Central Wisconsin Expo Center in Rothschild. Admission is free and everyone from the public is welcome to attend.

