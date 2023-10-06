‘Howl-oween at the Zoo’ happening Friday and Saturday in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -If you’re looking for a Spooktacular time Friday, the Wildwood Park and Zoo in Marshfield has an event that will get you in the Halloween spirit.

It’s called ‘Howl-oween at the Zoo.’ Friday and Saturday, you will be able to dress up in your favorite Halloween costume while enjoying different activities around the zoo with your family. There will be games, educational activities, pumpkin picking, animals, food trucks, and of course candy. Your kids will also get a reusable tote bag, to store all the tricks or treats they get while walking through the designated path in the zoo.

“Having a combination of both fun and education is super important. Anytime that we’re able to engage with the public and get people really caring [about] what’s happening down here, and just realizing the impact that we’re making on the world around us is super important,” said Sarah Storandt, Wildwood Zoo Manager.

Kyle Kirk is a Zookeeper at Wildwood. His passion for animals started when he was just six years old, while growing up on his family farm in Rudolph. He said his family taught him to have respect for animals. He did a lot of jobs as a kid on the farm, like pressure washing, cutting meat, and preparing diets. The farm helped him to be comfortable in his job now.

“I just have vibrant memories of myself running around the barn yard and collecting snakes or frogs or anything of that nature and just always had an immense interest in,” said Kirk.

At the zoo, he gets to live out his dream. He gets to do everything from preparing diets, feeding the animals, and taking care of them daily. Kyle told me the hardest animals to take care of are the Kodiak bears. He says they are very messy, and they dig around a lot. He even lets them play with pumpkins. You can see Kyle, The bears, and all the other animals at the Howl-oween at the Zoo event Friday and Saturday.

Admission to the event is $5. Admission includes trick or treating, including the tote bag. You can also go on a pumpkin patch. Pumpkins are $5. All proceeds will go to the Zoological Society, which is the nonprofit associated with the zoo. They help fund exhibits, transport for animals to and from the zoo, and projects in the education department. It starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. Friday. Saturday, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

