Hilight Zone Week 8: Plenty on the line as Mosinee visits Medford

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - After suffering tough week one losses at home, Mosinee and Medford have only known what winning feels like since, leading them to undefeated records in Great Northern Conference play.

Now, they meet for our Hilight Zone Game of the Week with plenty on the line and it looks like Mosinee’s season-opening loss to Stratford has given them plenty of motivation.

That motivation has turned into domination for the Indians, going on a six-game win streak and outscoring opponents 260 to just 15. It’s not like they’ve barely escaped in any of these games. Their lowest-scoring game in that stretch was putting up 33 against Lakeland. Additionally, four of those games were shutouts, but even then, this is no surprise for the Indians.

A key component of these victories is Keegan Jirschele, who leads the GNC in receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns — oh and interceptions.

Although Mosinee’s coming in hot, Medford’s not too far behind. They don’t exactly have the same point differential these last six games, but offensively, they’re right there combining for 249 points. In three of those games, they’ve put up 50-plus, points including a 59-6 win over Ashland.

The Raiders lost last year to Mosinee, ultimately falling behind them in conference play. Now they’re back home and eager to flip the script. The last time Medford won a conference title was 2020 when they reigned supreme at 6-0 before losing in the Level-One Playoffs.

With Medford and Mosinee at identical records, tonight’s winner will clinch at least a share of the GNC Title. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

