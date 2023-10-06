News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Hilight Zone Week 8: Plenty on the line as Mosinee visits Medford

(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - After suffering tough week one losses at home, Mosinee and Medford have only known what winning feels like since, leading them to undefeated records in Great Northern Conference play.

Now, they meet for our Hilight Zone Game of the Week with plenty on the line and it looks like Mosinee’s season-opening loss to Stratford has given them plenty of motivation.

That motivation has turned into domination for the Indians, going on a six-game win streak and outscoring opponents 260 to just 15. It’s not like they’ve barely escaped in any of these games. Their lowest-scoring game in that stretch was putting up 33 against Lakeland. Additionally, four of those games were shutouts, but even then, this is no surprise for the Indians.

A key component of these victories is Keegan Jirschele, who leads the GNC in receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns — oh and interceptions.

Although Mosinee’s coming in hot, Medford’s not too far behind. They don’t exactly have the same point differential these last six games, but offensively, they’re right there combining for 249 points. In three of those games, they’ve put up 50-plus, points including a 59-6 win over Ashland.

The Raiders lost last year to Mosinee, ultimately falling behind them in conference play. Now they’re back home and eager to flip the script. The last time Medford won a conference title was 2020 when they reigned supreme at 6-0 before losing in the Level-One Playoffs.

With Medford and Mosinee at identical records, tonight’s winner will clinch at least a share of the GNC Title. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

For full highlights, be sure to watch NewsChannel 7 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year
Investigators have identified the skeletal remains recovered from the Wisconsin River in Port...
Investigators identify remains found in Wisconsin River in July 2022
The Unified School District of Antigo canceled all classes Thursday due to the threat
Nothing dangerous found at any Antigo schools following bomb threat
Avelo now serves 25 states.
First nonstop flight from Orlando lands at CWA
Man with handgun seeking Evers arrested in Wisconsin Capitol, returns with assault rifle

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari talks to coach Luke Butkus during an NFL football OTA...
Bakhtiari needs another surgery, will be out for season
Marshfield volleyball celebrates after Lauren Homolka recorded the final point in a set one...
HIGHLIGHTS: Marshfield volleyball, D.C. Everest boys soccer victorious in Thursday night action
High school sports
High school sports
Green Bay Packers place-kicker Anders Carlson (17) celebrates after kicking a 57-yard field...
Carlson brothers to square off Monday night
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) warms up before an NFL football game between...
Jaire Alexander ready for matchup with Davante Adams