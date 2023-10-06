News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: Marshfield volleyball, D.C. Everest boys soccer victorious in Thursday night action

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield volleyball and D.C. Everest boys soccer each won their respective games in Thursday night high school action.

Marshfield entered Mosinee’s gym leading the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while Mosinee leads the Great Northern Conference. Each team showed why in their first set, with Marshfield taking a slim 25-22 win. They would go on to win, 3-1.

D.C. Everest took down Wausau West 4-0. After leading 3-0 at halftime, the Evergreens were close to scoring multiple times but couldn’t break through until the closing minutes of the second half.

