First nonstop flight from Orlando lands at CWA

By Sloane Wick
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Today marked the debut of Avelo Airlines’ first flight from Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) to Orlando, and this is just the beginning. Travelers can now expect flights on this route every Thursday and Sunday.

The nonstop journey itself, spanning about three hours, was a culmination of long-term negotiations that led to Avelo Airlines’ presence at CWA.

“We really started having serious conversations earlier this year,” Brian Grefe, the airport manager said. “So, pursuing for several years now, but really meaningful conversations, last year [or] year-and-a-half.”

Avelo Airlines stands as the first and sole low-fare airline to serve CWA, offering one-way fares to Orlando starting at just $49.

Maria Lazo, a passenger on the inaugural flight from Florida to Wisconsin, shared her excitement.

“I came to visit my family. They’re from Florida. And my aunt has this friend, which we’ve been knowing from a long time...And she told me like, Oh, I’m going to Wisconsin for the weekend, by any chance you want to come? And I said, ‘Oh, yeah, totally’....because it was cheap,” Lazo said.

While the affordability of Avelo’s fares may draw travelers in, passengers may need to budget a bit more for luggage. The flight cost covers only one free personal item, such as a purse, briefcase or small backpack, whereas most other airlines allow a free personal item and a complimentary carry-on bag like a roller bag or a large backpack.

“What we found is that is really a way to help ensure that there’s overhead space for people that do are willing to pay the extra amount,” Victoria Stennes, Avelo Head of Customer Experience and People, said.

The inaugural flight into CWA received a warm welcome, with a water cannon salute, trays of cupcakes and enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

“All the crew was super nice and I think it’s one of my favorite airlines now,” Lazo said.

Avelo Airlines has ambitious plans for growth in Central Wisconsin.

“We’re looking to add up four to six new airplanes, as I mentioned earlier, through the first quarter of 2024. And of course, new airplane growth gives us just incredible opportunities to add additional service,” Stennes said.

