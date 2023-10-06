First Alert Weather: Cold & wet Friday, crisp fall weather through the weekend, frosty mornings

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cold air settles into the state Badger State starting Friday. Keep the warmer jacket, sweater, and sweatshirt on hand to throw on before heading outdoors.

Rain chances expected Friday, drier by the weekend but remaining cold (WSAW)

Scattered showers move in Friday ahead of a clipper system bringing in the cool and crisp air. Scattered rain moving over North Central Wisconsin by mid to late morning, continuing throughout the afternoon hours.

Scattered rain moving in with a cold front Friday mid to late morning (WSAW)

Scattered to widespread rain expected for most by Friday afternoon (WSAW)

An umbrella and a warmer jacket will come in handy. Highs will struggle to rise out of the mid 40s in the north, while only peaking in the upper 40s to around 50 in Central Wisconsin. Highs will be reached by the morning, where temperatures fall to low to mid 40s during the afternoon hours.

Scattered rain lingering for some Friday evening (WSAW)

The chilliest Friday night for football games is on tap for the latest round of games. Plan for mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. Some light rain may linger for some games across the Northwoods. Kickoff temperatures mid-40s.

Crisp-fall weather sticks around for the weekend. Clouds mixing with breaks of sun on Saturday, highs upper 40s. Overcast skies Sunday, highs near 50.

Crisp weather over the weekend with highs upper 40s (WSAW)

Morning lows to drop down to the low to mid 30s for the next several mornings. Frost is expected to develop as soon as Saturday morning due to the cold temperatures and clear skies overnight. Patchy frost possible for some in the Northwoods Sunday morning. Make sure to cover or bring in your plants this weekend.

Low temperatures start to drop into the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning through the first half of next week (WSAW)

Frost expected as early as Saturday morning (WSAW)

Frosty mornings can continue heading into the following wok week. Mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with afternoon temps rising into the low 50s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of showers. High in the upper 40s. A fair amount of sunshine, with highs in the low 50s. Thursday features considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers. Highs close to 50s.

Widespread frost likely by Monday morning (WSAW)

Highs continue to be cold and below average by next work week (WSAW)

