Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation donates water bottle filling stations to area schools

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Students and staff at select Wisconsin schools will have a healthy new addition to their campus for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation’s Cool Water Program recently granted water bottle filling stations to 31 schools across the state. This year marks the fifth year of the program, which has impacted 138 schools and over 53,000 Wisconsin students since its inception.

Each Cool Water Program grant covers the installation cost of a new filling station, along with toothbrushes and reusable water bottles for all students and staff. Selection for awardees was based on the schools having fluoridated water, the percentage of students with free-and-reduced meal rates, and the sustainability and creativity of an implementation plan to encourage students to drink more water throughout the year.

According to the American Dental Association, drinking water, especially fluoridated water, helps reduce cavities and protects precious tooth enamel by washing away harmful bacteria. Children who drink water during the day are less likely to consume sugary beverages and miss school due to oral health issues. Additionally, reducing sugar intake can decrease the occurrence of painful cavities and help reduce obesity.

“Supporting education is not just about funding schools, it’s about empowering the next generation to make healthy choices,” said Shaun Luehring, president and CEO of LUMIN Schools and 2022 Cool Water Program grant recipient. “The gift of a water bottle filling station makes good choices easy. We would not have been able to secure this on our own and are extremely grateful for the support. Our students love filling up their water bottles, so mission accomplished!”

The selected schools for 2023-2024 include:

1. Alma High School, Alma

2. Anna F. Doerfler School, Milwaukee

3. Benton Elementary School, Benton

4. Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, Milwaukee

5. Brown Street Academy, Milwaukee

6. Cambria/Friesland Elementary School, Cambria

7. Coloma Elementary School, Coloma

8. Cornell Elementary, Cornell

9. Forest Lane Community School, Montello

10. Glenwood City High School, Glenwood City

11. Goodman-Armstrong Creek School District, Goodman

12. Grant Elementary, Wisconsin Rapids

13. Lake Holcombe School, Holcombe

14. Lombardi Middle School, Green Bay

15. Madinah Academy of Madison, Madison

16. Mary Queen of Saints Catholic Academy, West Allis

17. Mellen School District, Mellen

18. Northwest Catholic School, Milwaukee

19. Oconto Falls High School, Oconto Falls

20. Our Lady Queen of Peace School, Milwaukee

21. Prince of Peace School, Milwaukee

22. Red Apple Elementary, Racine

23. Rib Lake Elementary, Rib Lake

24. Rib Lake Middle School, Rib Lake

25. Rib Lake High School, Rib Lake

26. Shining Star Christian Schools, Milwaukee

27. St. Rafael the Archangel, Milwaukee

28. St. Roman Parish School, Milwaukee

29. Thorp Catholic School, Thorp

30. Washington Elementary, Stevens Point

31. Winter School District, Winter

“The statewide impact of the Cool Water Program the past five years has been inspiring, but there is more work to be done,” said Megan Tenpas, community impact manager for the DDWI Foundation. “Our goal is to have a school in each county represented by the 2025-2026 school year.”

For more information on the Cool Water Program or the Foundation, visit www.deltadentalwi.com/s/cool-water-program.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.