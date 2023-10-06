Carlson brothers to square off Monday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - From their backyard to the bright lights of Monday Night Football.

Packers rookie kicker Anders Carlson will get the opportunity of a lifetime Monday night, facing off against his older brother, Daniel, who kicks for the Las Vegas Raiders.

As with all brothers, there will be spirited competition but also a profound sense of gratitude. The start of their venture into football happened in an unconventional way.

“A guy at our church, they needed a kicker for the high school team,” Anders said. “He actually came to ask for our older brother Nills and my dad said he stayed in Sweden, he’s a soccer goalie, so he stayed in Sweden. So, they said, ‘Well how ‘bout Daniel?’ and Daniel tried out and probably hit a 50 yarder that day and the rest is probably history.”

Both Daniel and Anders stuck with football, with both going to Auburn. Daniel leads the Tigers in all-time points scored, with Anders right behind him in second.

”Most of the days, we were just talking about what we were working on and it’s a little more friendly,” Anders said. But sometimes, we’re like, ‘Ball for ball, let’s see who can make the more out of five kicks kind of thing.”

Daniel went to the NFL first to Minnesota, where he would be waived after missing four kicks against the Packers, with the game ending in a tie.

Since, he’s stuck as a reliable kicker for the Raiders. His younger brother saw inspiration in the way he battled.

”His confidence is great even through the tough times, that’s something I’ve learned from him,” Anders said. “Even in his toughest time when he got cut, he bounced back and had a great season with the Raiders. That will just do what you want to do every day and he’s done an amazing job with it.”

All three Carlson brothers, Daniel, Anders and the aforementioned Nills will be on-hand Monday, a moment Anders can’t wait for.

”I think pregame will be the most exciting part for me, super excited to see my brother, my other brother as well, but three bros out there on the field, you can’t beat that.”

Daniel Carlson spoke to the Raiders’ media earlier this week, saying he’ll always be rooting for his younger brother. However, he hopes Anders’ opportunities are limited in terms of scoring Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.