Bear spotted on boat in marina
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.
The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.
Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.
Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.
It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.
