Bakhtiari needs another surgery, will be out for season

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari talks to coach Luke Butkus during an NFL football OTA...
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari talks to coach Luke Butkus during an NFL football OTA practice session Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari needs another surgery on his knee and will be out for the season, he told reporters Friday.

The surgery is another setback in a long road to recovery for the former all-pro left tackle, who first tore his ACL in 2020. Bakhtiari has missed the last two games with lingering soreness in his knee, which he says doctors suspected it was a cartilage issue but couldn’t prove it. He aims to be back for training camp next season. He says it is not do to his ACL tear, rather his femoral condyles which provides cushion for the knee.

Since tearing his ACL in week 16 of 2020, Bakhtiari has played in just 13 of the Packers 39 games as he’s repeatedly dealt with setbacks on his knee. His final year of a four-year, $92 million contract extension signed in November of 2020 expires after next season.

