17th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field to be held on Dec. 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers and Festival Foods are set to host the 17th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Packers again are seeking assistance in finding a tree. Anyone from Wisconsin or the Upper Peninsula of Michigan who has a 40-50 foot evergreen tree and wants to donate it to the event is asked to submit a proposal, in 100 words or less, on why his or her tree should be used for Festival of Lights and be displayed at Lambeau Field through the holiday season.

Proposals should include a photo of the tree, and can be submitted at packers.com/fans/festival-of-lights through Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The Packers will arrange for the tree to be harvested and transported to Lambeau Field on Monday, Nov. 27. The owner of the selected tree will receive four tickets to the Packers-Buccaneers game on Dec. 17.

The tree selected for last year’s event was submitted by Paula and Al VanderGrinten of Green Bay, who donated their blue spruce tree. In recognition of providing the tree for the event, they received four tickets to last season’s Packers-Vikings game on Jan. 1.

The family-themed event, free to the public, will take place in the Lambeau Field Atrium, and feature cookie decorating, holiday movies and cartoons, holiday card making, photo opportunities with Santa Claus, and area high school choirs performing holiday music.

Later, the event will move out onto Harlan Plaza for the formal lighting of the tree.

Volunteers will also be on hand during the event to collect toys and donations for Toys for Tots. Families attending the Festival of Lights are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys to help families in need this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.