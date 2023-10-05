News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools to host solar eclipse watch party on Oct. 14

The annular, or ring of fire, solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
The annular, or ring of fire, solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.(JAXA/NASA, CNN Chile)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A solar eclipse is set to occur on Oct. 14 and staff from Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools will host eclipse viewing events for students, families, and interested community members at two locations in Wisconsin Rapids. 

The moon will cover a little over half of the sun during an eclipse that Saturday which will begin at 10:34 a.m., reach its maximum at 11:53 a.m., and end at 1:15 p.m.

Equipment will be set up from 10 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Lincoln High School located at 1801 16th St. South on the north end of the front parking lot near the corner of 16th Street and the Riverview Expressway, and at the YMCA located at 601 West Grand Ave. on the west side of the parking lot.

Telescopes with solar filters, pinhole viewers, and other projection methods will be available to view the eclipse safely. There will be a limited number of eclipse glasses available to purchase. 

If you are unable to attend the event or may just be stuck inside with no windows, NASA will be streaming the event on its website.

