Wausau West teacher to compete in a World Cup

By Sloane Wick
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Casey Hildebrandt, is a teacher at Wausau West High School during the day but in the evening he transforms into a world-class cyclo-cross rider.

Cyclo-cross is a special kind of competitive cycling. It is similar to a mix of road biking, mountain biking and an obstacle course. Riders navigate through both paved and off-road terrain. They often have to get off their bikes to hurdle barriers, climb steep hills or stairs or make their way through other obstacles

Hildebrandt said he carries the same motto, whether in the classroom or on the racetrack.

“Putting in hard work and believing in yourself... just trying to be the best you can be, really,” Hildebrandt said.

His dedication led him to a significant achievement.

“I tried to get into the [UCI Cyclo-cross] World Cup last year and missed out... to come back and get selected for this one, I knew it’d be tough. But yeah, I’m just really happy and thankful to get chosen for the US team.”

Hildebrandt had a training crash that left him with injuries including bruised ribs but he refused to let even that slow him down or stop him from qualifying for the World Cup.

“It’s really painful to just breathe and get around [and] to train and race. It’s really demanding and pretty painful,” Hildebrandt said. “[But I am] focused on recovering and resting to have the best race possible.”

Win or lose, Hildebrandt has a profound sense of accomplishment.

“With the World Cup, just getting to the start line is big. And then, yeah, I mean, I would be really happy with like a top 25,” he said.

Hildebrandt’s motivations extended beyond personal success. He rode with a purpose larger than himself.

“I worked with a lot of those kids through coaching and mentoring. So just trying to show them that they can go after something and believe in themselves and put in hard work and ultimately see the results,” he said.

Hildebrandt had a message for any students who may watch him ride: “Find something that you believe in and love and see what you can do with that in life. And ultimately, that’s what’s gonna make you the happiest person and probably set you up for a healthy and balanced life.”

