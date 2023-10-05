Wausau Community Theatre presents ‘God of Carnage’ Oct. 5-7

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to get out of the house and enjoy a play right here in Wausau, The Wausau Community Theatre is putting on their play, ‘God of Carnage’ October 5-7 at the Whitewater Music Hall.

Director KC Hofer and actor Sarah Brock, who is portraying the role of ‘Veronica,’ stopped by Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to share more about the play.

Hofer shared a little about the play’s plot, “...before the play even starts, two children have a fight on a playground that’s rather nasty. And so their parents decide they’re going to get together to mediate an apology and kind of reconcile the situation, have a civil discussion, which then actually becomes a cage match as they start to argue and fight.”

The house opens Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., with the show set to start at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

