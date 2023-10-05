News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Community Theatre presents ‘God of Carnage’ Oct. 5-7

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to get out of the house and enjoy a play right here in Wausau, The Wausau Community Theatre is putting on their play, ‘God of Carnage’ October 5-7 at the Whitewater Music Hall.

Director KC Hofer and actor Sarah Brock, who is portraying the role of ‘Veronica,’ stopped by Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to share more about the play.

Hofer shared a little about the play’s plot, “...before the play even starts, two children have a fight on a playground that’s rather nasty. And so their parents decide they’re going to get together to mediate an apology and kind of reconcile the situation, have a civil discussion, which then actually becomes a cage match as they start to argue and fight.”

The house opens Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., with the show set to start at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said there was a shooting between two known associates.
3 people in custody after shooting incident near Marathon Park
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
First Ever Mural in the Town of Rome
Stevens Point man creates mural for Town of Rome
TOMBSTONE® Pizza
TOMBSTONE® Pizza to give away spooky prizes to people with spooky names

Latest News

school closed
Antigo Schools Closed Thursday due to bomb threat
Breaking News: Bomb Threat at Antigo School - 10.05.2023
Celebrate with Timekeeper Distillery pt. 2 - 10.05.2023
Highs taking a plunge after Thursday, down to the 40s or 50s through next week
First Alert Weather: Temperatures take a plunge, scattered showers Friday