Timekeeper Distillery celebrating five years of business in Wausau on Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The first distillery in Wausau is celebrating five years of business with a party on Friday night, and they want you to join them for the celebration.

Timekeeper Distillery is hosting live music, and tours of the distillery, and food will be available for purchase at the party on Friday. You can still have all your favorites at Timekeeper, but there will be more options. The band Local Heroes will be kicking off the live music at 7 p.m. A Taste of Manila and West Side Tasty Beats will be slinging skewers on the patio starting at 5 p.m. It is a way to thank all the community has done for them.

“People were really excited about the concept, and that was really invigorating as we went through the hurdles to start a business. And then, you know, supporting us through COVID, and continuing to, to, you know, support our evolution, we have so many local strategic partners, from a business-to-business standpoint that support us, as well as the people in the community,” said Dan Weber, owner at Timekeeper Distillery.

The business started the developing stages long before the first day. For Dan Weber, it started in 2015 with little ideas while playing volleyball with his friends. Everyone was laughing at him, but that didn’t stop Dan from following his dreams. After three and a half years of research, development, and building, including getting business plans, gathering the money, building permits, and a few other steps, Dan and his wife opened the first distillery in Wausau in 2018. It sits in the iconic Milwaukee Road Train Depot.

“We were really one of the first ones to really hyper focus on craft cocktails and you know, more of that casual experience where you come in, you have a cocktail or two, it’s very conversation forward. And again, just being able to really highlight the historic, proud property that has been iconic to this community,” said Weber.

It wasn’t always easy, but they always found a way to evolve. Dan says after COVID shut them down almost a year in, they did drive thru cocktails and made hand sanitizer to stay afloat. He says community support has kept them open for five years and is what will keep them open for years to come. The party starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and will last until 11.

The first 50 people at the party will get free skewers as a way to say thank you for supporting them for five years.

Timekeeper Distillery is located at 720 Grant St. in Wausau.

