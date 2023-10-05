“She Is a Veteran” campaign aims to support Wisconsin women veterans

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A new outreach campaign by the Wisconsin Department Of Veterans Affairs (WDVA), called “She Is a Veteran,” is in full swing. The campaign will include diverse Wisconsin Women vets from various service areas.

They aim to connect women vets with benefits and resources around them. Above all, they want to encourage making connections with other women vets in their communities and are hoping to change the perception of what a veteran looks like.

“Now we’re hearing more of the ‘she’. We do have a presence, we are here,” said Melissa Doud, Tribal Liaison of the WDVA.

There are over 300,000 veterans in Wisconsin, and 30,000 of them are women.

“We don’t think of it as a woman in the military — we’re in the military. With our brothers,” said Jodi Barnett, Women Veterans Coordinator of the WDVA.

Jodi Barnett and Melissa Doud are both veterans but say they struggle day to day to identify as such. Especially after getting out of the military.

“We put on other hats per se. We put on that employee hat, that mother, that daughter, that sister,” said Jodi.

It’s not uncommon for women veterans to be unaware that there are people in their communities who have probably gone through the same experiences.

“Getting rid of that ‘I didn’t know,’ and ‘I want to be a part of a family again,’” said Jodi.

They hope that with the “She Is a Veteran” campaign more women veterans will feel supported. The needs of each veteran differ depending on which community they’re in. What kind of support a rural vet will need may be different than a vet who lives in the city. That’s also the case for Native American vets.

“Inserting myself as a Native veteran can have its challenges. Not everyone even understands that there are 11 tribes in Wisconsin,” said Melissa.

Melissa is an Army veteran who served for 20 years in active duty. She’s also a Lac du Flambeau Tribal Member. In her current role within the WDVA, she’s going around to each tribe tribe trying to find out what resources veterans need most. Melissa has found that tribes need help with housing and mental health for their vets.

“It’s all about connectivity and recognizing that our service members are important. How can we make sure they are heard, that we are listening, and that we are working towards solving the problems they have,” said Jodi.

Melissa and Jodi say they’re proud of the great strides the WDVA has made through programs like this. If you are a woman veteran and would like to learn more about this campaign, you can visit the WDVA website. Nominations for the Wisconsin Veteran Woman of the Year award are also currently open.

For more information about this award, you can visit this link.

