Jaire Alexander ready for matchup with Davante Adams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Davante Adams is one of the best to ever put on the Packers uniform. As the Packers prepare to face him and the Las Vegas Raiders, there’s one player who’s particularly excited for the matchup.

Jaire Alexander.

“I wouldn’t say it’s like the Super Bowl or the Playoffs but it’s kind of like that,” Alexander said. “I can’t miss this match-up.”

Adams had over 8,000 receiving yards in his eight years in Green Bay and is the franchise’s all-time leading receiver. Alexander has been the Packers top corner dating back to Adams’ days in Green Bay.

As he and the Packers prepare to line up across from Adams for the first time, there’s mixed emotions from the team on preparing for the future hall of famer.

“You better have a plan for him becasue he can take over a game,” LaFleur said. “We’ve seen it firsthand over the years. Just a guy we have a ton of respect for, not only the player, the person, the competition. We’re going to have our hands full with him.”

Alexander and Adams were teammates for four seasons. He said he and Adams had a conversation at a past Pro Bowl, dreaming of this matchup. However, there’s nothing but respect from Alexander.

“He would come to work and train like the best and prepare like the best, Alexander said. “It motivated me to do the same.”

Part of that respect comes from Adams being willing to give Alexander pointers after lining up against each other in practice.

”He was always really helpful in that way. He would tell me what he liked what I did or what I could get better at, which is why I respect him,” Alexander said. “Lining up against me, I mean that’s not easy so for him to come give me pointers, I respect that.”

He says the two haven’t communicated this week, and he doesn’t expect that to continue into Monday.

”It’s like a mouthpiece in all game type of game. Not really too much too say. You just gotta go out there and do it.”

Alexander missed the last two games with a back injury, but calls it a “99.5%” chance he’ll suit up on Monday.

