It’s 50 Days to Black Friday, financial experts recommend budgeting now

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Even though fall just started, it’s already time to start thinking about holiday shopping. We’re just 50 days away from Black Friday.

Last year, stores saw a record-breaking amount of shoppers as more than 72 million people shopped in-store to find the perfect gifts. With some of the year’s biggest sales, Black Friday is when many of us get the bulk of our holiday gifts. Park City Credit Union Merrill Branch Manager Danielle Wilcenski said now is the time to start financial planning.

“The more you can plan ahead the better,” said Danielle Wilcenski, Park City Credit Union Merrill branch manager.

Wilcenski said to start setting aside money now so you don’t put it everything on your credit card all at once, potentially putting yourself in a tough situation.

“I think it’s the time when you’re not able to pay that all off and you’re kind of using that as a means to get by that’s kind of where it might seem to get in a little bit of trouble,” said Wilcenski.

When it comes to credit card debt Wilcenski said having 25-30% still unpaid after 90 days starts impacting your credit score.

“Sticking to your plan and sticking to your budget is key,” said Wilcenski.

However, stores make that easier said than done. “We have all these plans and what we’re going to do but then we get kind of hit by oh this is on sale,” said Wilcenski.

Professional Counselor Samantha Hamann with Behavioral Health Clinic, Wausau, said sometimes pressure overrules our logic. Stores use urgency and scarcity to get us to whip out our wallets.

“Feeling pressured to be emotional or buy something is something that works for a lot of stores,” said Hamann. “Places kind of put the pressure on us like oh we have to get the perfect gift or we have to get enough of gift or enough of like a monetary value.”

Despite the temptation, there are things you can do to help yourself stick to your budget.

“I’ll talk with a lot of the individuals that I work with around like go in with a plan. Maybe make an outline. Write down who you’re shopping for, where you’re going, what you want to get them, so you’re not at the store impulsive buying,” said Hamann.

Helping your piggy bank stay plump and reminding you what’s most important.

“We want the holidays to be a wonderful time with our family and that’s what we have to remember,” said Wilcenski.

“Around the holidays people just want time, getting together and seeing each other catching up,” Hamann added.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.