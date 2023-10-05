Hilight Zone Podcast: Dominating the Valley

News and First Alert Weather App
Abby Ongna of Marshfield Volleyball celebrates a point against D.C. Everest.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - September of 2021. That’s the last time Marshfield volleyball lost a Wisconsin Valley Conference match. They’ve won 27 straight regular season matches and they haven’t dropped a set in any of those matches.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with seniors Abby Ongna and Ashlyn Barwick along with head coach Dawn Sadowska about the steak and what it’s doing for the future of the program.

