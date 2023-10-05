Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Ben Wilberding - Small Town Crime

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - May 1996. Bill Clinton was president, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was topping the charts with their number one hit Crossroads, millions of Americans were headed to the theater to watch Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible, and on May 24, Ben Wilberding was last seen leaving work in Lincoln County and was never seen again.

For years, uncorroborated tips and little to no concrete evidence have stumped authorities. Today, they’re no closer to bringing Ben home.

″It’s such a thick file with the number of people that have been talked to the number of different things that have been looked at,” said Lt. Andy VanderWyst from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. “I think I can confidently say that we believe that there probably was some foul play involved. There is that one thing that one piece of evidence for that one statement or that one eyewitness recollection that is out there. That’s that’s what we’re looking for.”

If you’re familiar with Wisconsin, you know there’s a charm to its Northwoods towns, rural landscape, and quiet communities. It’s the kind of place that suited Ben Wilberding.

“My understanding was he led a very private life,” VanderWyst said. “Not to say that he was necessarily like a loner but kept to himself a little bit didn’t have a big circle of friends, or acquaintances, but just was quietly unassuming.”

The 21-year-old lived on his family’s property just a few miles west of Tomahawk on County Road CC. Our crew went out to the place Ben once called home. His trailer is gone and today all that remains is what looks like the frame of an old garage and a fallen mailbox with the number 7564 — Ben’s old address.

It’s been 27 years since police went to the property looking for him. The first time.

In May of 1996, the 21-year-old had just started, and we mean just started, a new job at Hurd Millwork in Merrill which is about a 30-minute drive south from his home in the Town of Wilson. He literally worked two days before he disappeared.

Here’s the breakdown.

Ben’s first day was Wednesday, May 22. Thursday, he showed up for his second shift and walked out when he was done. According to investigators, that was last time Ben was ‘officially seen by anyone.’ For transparency’s sake, this is the first of many discrepancies to come.. which I’ll get into in a little bit, so hold tight.

So, for a quick recap, Ben was last seen Thursday, May 23, he didn’t show up for work on Friday, then on May 29, six days later, Ben’s mom got involved.

VanderWyst said, “She had reported him missing — hadn’t had any contact with him and a couple of days which had been a little bit unusual.”

What followed, is what you’d expect.

Investigators reached out to Ben’s acquaintances and people who knew him to try to get a better understanding of his day-to-day activities. Things like what he was doing and where he might be going, and romantic partners.

However, what they got wasn’t that fruitful. If anything, they got their first of many hurdles.

“A lot of the people that were interviewed back at that time wanted to remain confidential, or anonymous,” said VanderWyst. “And so we don’t have any record of who exactly was talking to you. We have some record of what they said, you know, through reading the reports and reviewing some of the other documents and stuff from back in 1996. However, without being able to necessarily re-interview those people because we don’t we simply don’t know who they are.”

But why? If Ben was leading a quiet life what would cause the people around him to be so tight-lipped?

VanderWyst shared, “One potential reason is that they may know something and be afraid of some kind of retaliation. Another reason may be that they’re just very private individuals who don’t like to get involved in anything that’s outside their own personal business. So, it’s hard to say, but we have to absolutely respect that or we wouldn’t get anything from them.”

It’s understandable, but it’s still kind of a red flag.

Now to a possible ‘red herring.’ While doing my research for this case, I saw a lot mentioned online about maroon cars.

VanderWyst told us, “Yeah, I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it listed as purple, red, and maroon.”

Sources from the ‘Charley Network’ and the ‘Wisconsin Department of Justice’ say Ben was last seen getting into a maroon car with two other people, but investigators say this information isn’t 100 percent reliable.

“Yeah, there was a witness who stated he thought that he saw him getting into a maroon car somewhere up in the neighborhood of where he lived and heading up towards US Highway eight,” VanderWyst explained.

So who is this witness? Well, he wouldn’t, or couldn’t, say. However, he was adamant that the information about the car had never been truly verified.

“We have not been able to specifically determine that there even was one. When I say that statement has never been corroborated, there’s no evidence or anything to suggest so that it either is or isn’t true,” VanderWyst said.

He was a detective in the bureau back in 2008 and was involved in this investigation. Over two decades, the lieutenant said the department identified more than one person of interest, but he wouldn’t share their names or why they were under their suspicion in the first place.

“There have not been any arrests. Nobody’s ever been, you know, brought in voluntarily or held in regards to the case,” VanderWyst said. “Again, was dealing with a lot of circumstantial evidence that hasn’t been able to be, you know, corroborated to the point where, you know, we felt comfortable being able to make an arrest or certainly with charging anybody.”

During the interview with Lt. VanderWyst, he was pretty open. He did his best to answer Kassandra’s questions, except for one. Besides the information and people talking online about the vehicle, what about the mentions of a Social Security and license of his being found?

The lieutenant responded, “I’m not going to talk about that. I’m sorry.”

We will get into it, however. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and several other websites, weeks after Ben disappeared, police found his driver’s license and social security card, on a different person. Police investigated that person, but found no evidence linking him to a crime.

To be clear the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm if Ben’s license or social security cards were found on someone or that they were recovered at all. They would only say that the cards were not where they were expected to be and that they talked to people about the missing social security card and driver’s license but wouldn’t reveal the results of those discussions.

“It’s still an open investigation where certain details can’t go out just because it may interfere with where we’re able to go or the cooperation that we’re able to get or anything like that,” VanderWyst said.

It’s true. While the case might be cold, it’s certainly not closed.

The lieutenant said, “Since I’ve been here, in 2004, I would say that on average, it’s probably been it’s probably come up every two to three years. I had all the different years written down ‘96, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2009, ‘10, ‘12, ‘14, ‘22, and even this year.”

There is one year missing from the numbers he rattled off though. According to an article in the Merrill Foto News in 2010, investigators along with the state crime lab used cadaver dogs and equipment to search the area where Ben was last known to be living.

It’s unclear what new information prompted the search, but in the end, no sign of human remains was found on the property.

The lieutenant said other properties of Ben’s family were also searched with the same conclusion, and Ben’s body has yet to be found.

Is it possible Ben simply left the area? Maybe, but detectives say it’s not likely. Remember, he had just started a new job, and through their interviews, investigators learned that Ben moved back to the area in the first place because his mom was having some health issues and he wanted to spend time with her.

So, if a son is willing to go through the trouble of moving to be with family, it’s unlikely he’d up and leave on his own free will.

As far as the lieutenant’s opinion, “Given the amount of time, it’s not like he disappeared with the intention of not being found. Some trace of him probably would have turned up if he had been missing on his own volition. Being that this much time has gone by there has been no trace of him, I think it’s fair to say that there likely was some foul play. What that foul play was, at this point, we just don’t know.”

That’s the truth. They don’t know and the sheriff’s office isn’t sure they ever will, but Lt. VanderWyst is hopeful.

“Am I confident that we will solve it? I’m confident that we will continue to try,” he stated.

Obviously, the goal of any missing person investigation would be to find the missing person, but until Ben turns himself in, or his remains are found, the only thing police say they really need is you.

“The key piece might be somebody’s recollection of a conversation that they had With Ben immediately prior to him having disappeared, a conversation or an encounter that they had with somebody else who knew Ben,” VanderWyst said. “I would encourage people to come forward if they have something whether or not they think that it’s important to relevant to the investigation. It may seem very insignificant out in the community, but for us and where we’re at with the investigation, that might be that missing link.”

Ben if you are out there, your family is still looking for you and investigators haven’t given up hope of learning what happened.

You have not been forgotten.

Today, Ben Wilberding would be 48 years old. He’s 5′10″ with brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt. If you know anything about his disappearance or where he is today please call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 536-6272.

