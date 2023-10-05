First Alert Weather: Temperatures tumbling, showers likely Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The summer-like temperatures we have been experiencing much of the week are on the way out. Cooler, if not chillier, air from Canada is poised to settle into the Badger State starting Friday. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy on Friday as well. The weekend will feel more like Halloween than the first full weekend of October. Below-average temperatures will be the story for not only the start of the new week but for the days ahead. Keep the warmer jacket, sweater, and sweatshirt on hand to throw on before heading outdoors.

Some clouds and cooler Thursday night into Friday morning. Showers are possible after daybreak on Friday. (WSAW)

A series of cold fronts will be driving across the Badger State over the next few days. The first couple that went through on Thursday and Thursday night didn’t really drop temperatures too much, but it did bring those readings closer to seasonal levels. That trend for cooler air to settle into the region will be continuing. Some clouds Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Breezy with showers and rather cool on Friday. (WSAW)

Lots of clouds, brisk, and cooler on Friday. Times of showers throughout the day. Definitely will need an umbrella and a warmer jacket. Highs will struggle to rise out of the mid 40s in the north, while only peaking in the upper 40s to around 50 in Central Wisconsin.

A chilly Friday evening for high school football games. (WSAW)

The chilliest Friday night for football games is on tap for the latest round of games. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Temps will be in the mid 40s.

A cool weekend with considerable cloudiness both days. (WSAW)

Fall colors are fading in the north, while getting close to peak levels in Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Expect the cool weather to stick around for the weekend, with lots of clouds versus breaks of sun on Saturday and Sunday. A slight chance of showers on Saturday. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday, while in the upper 40s on Sunday.

The cool conditions will persist through the weekend. (WSAW)

Below average temperatures are likely for the next several days. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with afternoon temps rising into the low 50s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of showers. High in the upper 40s. A fair amount of sunshine, with highs in the low 50s. Thursday features considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers. Highs close to 50s.

