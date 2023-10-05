First Alert Weather: Temperatures take a plunge, scattered showers Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Say goodbye to summer warmth, because sweater weather is on track to arrive starting Friday.

Highs taking a plunge after Thursday, down to the 40s or 50s through next week (WSAW)

Temperatures dropping another 10-degrees Thursday in wake of a cold front which tracked in overnight. Plan for highs to reach the mid-60s during the afternoon, under a mixture of sun and clouds. Winds will remain gusty, up to 25 mph, but will start to gusts from the west by the afternoon. Chances for either isolated to scattered showers or at least a drizzle mainly north of HWY 29.

Mid-60s Thursday with sun and clouds (WSAW)

Some stray showers possible north of HWY 29 Thursday (WSAW)

A second cold front quickly follows heading into Friday, ushering in even cooler weather to the region. This will bring chances for scattered rain. Plan for high temperatures to drop to the mid to upper 40s for the afternoon hours. Clouds with periodic showers throughout the day. Continued gusty winds expected.

Scattered showers throughout Friday with highs much cooler (WSAW)

Scattered rain moves in Friday morning (WSAW)

Scattered rain showers continue through Friday afternoon (WSAW)

Morning temperatures drop to the mid 30s over the weekend. If clear skies occur during this period, morning frost will be expected which could turn out to be widespread. Weekend temperatures will remain cool, and below normal for this time of the year. Highs upper 40s to low 50s through Sunday. Weekend weather likely remaining dry. The start of the next work week will remain cool in the 50s.

Chance for some widespread frost to develop Saturday morning (WSAW)

Widespread frost possible again Sunday morning (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.