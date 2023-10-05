News and First Alert Weather App
Brewers eliminated from playoffs with 5-2 loss to Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Abner Uribe reacts after Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Abner Uribe reacts after Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham scores during the sixth inning of a Game 2 of their National League wildcard baseball series Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have been eliminated from the playoffs after a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who swept the series 2-0. The Brewers have now won just one playoff game in four postseason trips since making the NLCS in 2018.

The Brewers fortunes started well for the second straight night, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an sacrifice fly from Sal Frelick and an RBI single from Willy Adames. Unfortunately for the Brewers, the bats went cold after that first inning. They only had five hits from that point on, putting a runner in scoring position just twice the rest of the game.

Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta was cruising through the game, holding the Diamondbacks to no hits through 4.2 innings. Alek Thomas ended the no-hitter in a big way, blasting a solo home run to right field to cut the lead to 2-1.

The sixth inning is when things started to unravel for Peralta and the Brewers. After Peralta walked Geraldo Perdomo to lead off the inning, Corbin Carroll doubled for the Diamondbacks to put runners on second and third base with nobody out. Ketel Marte singled off Peralta to score two runs and give Arizona the lead.

Abner Uribe entered the game to try and put out the fire, but instead he allowed two more runs to score to give Arizona a 5-2 lead.

The Brewers put together a late rally in the eighth inning, putting the tying run on first base by loading the bases with one out. Sal Frelick grounded out to the pitcher and Willy Adames grounded out to the second baseman to end the threat.

The Brewers scored five runs in two games, all of them coming in the first or second inning.

