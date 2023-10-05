Antigo Schools Closed Thursday due to bomb threat

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Unified School District of Antigo is canceling all classes today. The district received a bomb threat overnight via email and will be closed out of caution. At this time, school will continue as scheduled Friday.

According to the district’s Facebook page, district leaders are working with local law enforcement to perform a sweep of every district building to ensure safety.

Both phone and email communication will be sent to families and staff about today’s closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

