4 area girls tennis players qualify for state

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WSAW) - Three Wausau West girls tennis players and one Rhinelander have qualifiers have qualified for state with wins in sectionals.

Wausau West athletes Mia Bailey, Alexis Kloth and Lilly Wittwer each won their sectionals in Eau Claire, with Bailey taking the win in No. 1 singles, Kloth in No. 2 singles, and Wittwer in No. 3 singles. The Warriors finished second in team points.

Rhinelander’s Tori Riopel finished third in the No. 1 singles bracket, beating Anna Runck from Hudson in the process.

The WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament will be Oct. 12-14 at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.

