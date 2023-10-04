News and First Alert Weather App
TOMBSTONE® Pizza to give away spooky prizes to people with spooky names

By Sean White
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Medford-born TOMBSTONE® Pizza is once again embracing the holiday tradition of eating pizza and watching scary movies.

Throughout the month of October, the Official Pizza of Halloween™ is celebrating some of the most iconic names in horror movie history, giving anyone named Jason, Crystal, or Pamela a chance to win free pizza. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a spooky weekend trip plus free TOMBSTONE® Pizza.

Participate at your own risk by entering online through Oct. 31. Despite its frightful associations, Jason has been consistently popular for decades with more than 900,000 individuals going by the name.

“Watching scary movies and eating pizza continues to be one of the best Halloween traditions,” said Neil Morrissey, Marketing Brand Manager at Nestlé. “This year, we’re having some fun with the fright factor, and encouraging everyone to spend Halloween watching classic horror movies.”

The horror film genre is a top watch for pizza lovers and Halloween fans alike. In fact, 71% of Americans under the age of 35 enjoy scary movies and nearly 62% of Gen Z plan to watch scary movies to celebrate Halloween.

To learn more, visit TombstonePizza.com and follow @TombstonePizza on your favorite social media platforms.

Right now through Tuesday, October 31 at 11 p.m., fans can enter online at tombstone.com/pizzaforjason for a chance to win.

