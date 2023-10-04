News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point man creates mural for Town of Rome

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT
TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - The Town of Rome has hired a Stevens Point man to create its first-ever mural.

Kiba Freeman was selected out of five finalists to spearhead this project. “It’s nice to kind of be the first to start something in the area and hopefully do a lot more public art and reinvigorate certain parts of the area,” said Freeman.

The mural is Freeman’s largest ever. It’s more than 2,000 square feet and he will use almost 200 cans of spray paint to complete it.

“I do a lot of vibrant work and whimsy and flow space things, it’s kind of nice to be able to do a full nature scene which is basically about the Town of Rome and a lot of the things they hold dear,” said Freeman.

The mural is part of the town’s effort to beautify the community by adding more art in busy parts of town.

“Being on such a high-traffic intersection that was one of our big pieces to make it such a focal point, and we have gotten a lot of positive comments from the community that they have enjoyed watching it go up and seeing the progress and we are hoping to enjoy it for many years too come,” said Jami Gebert, Town Administrator, Town of Rome.

The mural is on the town’s public works building and features Rome’s well-known landmarks, ATV’s , golf, deer, and fishing.

“It demonstrates the outdoor recreation amenities that we have here in the town with our lakes, with golf, and with the wildlife, the mural also represents a little bit of our Rome town center with the gazebo, bird watching, and ATVs and UTVs. It was really a nice match to all of the things that we have here to offer in the town,” said Gebert.

Freeman said the mural should be complete by Sunday, October 8. This building is highly visible from State Highway 13, it’s located at 1156 Alpine Dr, Nekoosa, WI 54457.

