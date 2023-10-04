SPASH’s Ava Fredericksen qualifies for state at D1 girl’s golf sectionals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH’s Ava Fredericksen is heading back to state after qualifying from a strong performance at the sectionals in Eau Claire. the senior shot 84 and will participate at state as an individual qualifier. Her teammate Skylar Milan closes out her season at 115.

Being the top player for Wisconsin Rapids, Natalie Henslin concludes her sophomore campaign just outside the top 10, finishing the season shooting an 89. Fellow teammate Alexa Cour ended her year on a putt and finishes shooting 93. Meanwhile, Marshfield junior Brielle Lenz lead the Tigers with a 90 to close out their season.

For full results from today’s sectionals, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.