News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

SPASH’s Ava Fredericksen qualifies for state at D1 girl’s golf sectionals

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH’s Ava Fredericksen is heading back to state after qualifying from a strong performance at the sectionals in Eau Claire. the senior shot 84 and will participate at state as an individual qualifier. Her teammate Skylar Milan closes out her season at 115.

Being the top player for Wisconsin Rapids, Natalie Henslin concludes her sophomore campaign just outside the top 10, finishing the season shooting an 89. Fellow teammate Alexa Cour ended her year on a putt and finishes shooting 93. Meanwhile, Marshfield junior Brielle Lenz lead the Tigers with a 90 to close out their season.

For full results from today’s sectionals, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed teen led deputies on extensive pursuits, area searches in Vilas Co. before arrest on Sunday
Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Chicago woman reunited with dog in Marshfield after being missing for two years
Man who died in motorcycle crash in Portage County identified
This is not the first time the siren went off overnight
Tornado sirens go off overnight in Merrill
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry facilities to re-open on Wednesday as physical investigation into threat ends

Latest News

Bowler's Anna Dassie in-air for an eventual point vs. Northland Lutheran
Bowler volleyball clinches share of conference title defeating Northland Lutheran, Newman Catholic takes down Auburndale
Franzen placed third at the state cross country meet in 2022.
Hello, My Name Is: Aloysius Franzen
Paul Michlig and Tyler Ackermann talk things over in Newman's 51-6 win over Marion/Tigerton.
Newman picks up big conference win over Marion/Tigerton Saturday
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week 7: Stratford wins top-five clash, Auburndale wins nail-biter