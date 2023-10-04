News and First Alert Weather App
SPASH Volleyball to host “Diggin’ the Cause” fundraiser on Oct. 10

2022 “Diggin’ the Cause” Varsity Players from both SPASH and Wisconsin Rapids are all smiles as they prepare to compete for a cause.(Stevens Point Area Public School District)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Area Senior High Volleyball team is thrilled to announce its upcoming fundraiser event, “Diggin’ The Cause.”

The event is open to the public and is set to be an exciting evening of sport, community spirit, and charitable giving that will take place on Oct. 10. The event will feature exciting matches against Wausau East, beginning with the Junior Varsity games at 4:15 p.m., followed by the much-anticipated Varsity match.

SPASH Director of Communications Sarah O’Donnell shared, “Together, let’s serve a stellar game, enjoy a vibrant community atmosphere, and most importantly, contribute meaningfully to our community members who need our support.”

Visitors can expect a variety of activities including basket raffles, t-shirt sales, a 50/50 drawing, concessions, and much more. Proceeds from the “Diggin’ The Cause” event will go towards supporting local families affected by breast cancer and other hardships.

