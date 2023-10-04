News and First Alert Weather App
Raise Your Voice Summit held at Dales Weston Lanes

Raise Your Voice is a club that offers a support system for students with mental health issues
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Dozens of students from ‘Raise Your Voice’ clubs from Central Wisconsin took part in the fall summit, learning about the ‘Raise Your Voice’ initiative.

“It’s really cool to see other local schools that are joining in making the impact greater,” Leila Heuser said, a senior at Wausau West.

Mental health is something Heuser is very passionate about, “To be a part of a club like this is something that is so special to me and it’s even more special to see the impact that it has not just within our school by also within our community,” she said.

This summit provides a chance for a large group to gather and talk about ideas on how to help.

“I feel like some people have some really good ideas about it but they don’t know how to express that or make it something attainable for the school,” said Ember Meadows, DC Everest Junior High student.

Merrill High School student Janna Jacobson said, “My personal goal for this club bring awareness to all the kids who are struggling out there, I know I struggled myself I’m glad I got help and I had someone to reach out to.”

It was also a platform for students to both learn and help each other.

“It gives us a lot of information about how to educate our other members, I think it’s going to be very useful and it’s going to be very great,” added Freshman Danika Spets, DC Everest Junior High.

Seven different schools with one big goal. “I want to be able to be there for them and make them feel comfortable, safe, and have a voice as well,” said Josie Leiter, Wausau East High School.

“This event today was really fun and it’s important, so you can learn how to deal with people that feel like they want to kill themselves,” said Ethan Berghahn, DC Everest Junior High.

