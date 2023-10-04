News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Oneida Co. to hold sharps and Rx medication disposal on Oct. 28

(WOWT)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Solid Waste Department is holding an event for you to dispose of your medical sharps and prescription medication on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The department will be collecting medical sharp items such as needles, syringes, and lancets at 7450 County HWY K in Rhinelander from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sharps must be packaged safely and will ONLY be accepted at the Oneida County Solid Waste Department.

According to the DNR, it is important to never put sharp medical items in the trash, recycling, or medication collection drop boxes. Medical sharps pose a risk of injury and exposure to diseases for anyone who comes in contact with them. It is important to properly package and dispose of all sharps.

For more information on the safe disposal of household sharps, go to dnr.wi.gov/topic/HealthWaste/HouseholdSharps.

Additionally, various locations throughout Oneida County will also be accepting unused or expired medications on Oct. 28 during the statewide Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drug Take Back locations include:

  • Rhinelander Police Department
  • Three Lakes Police Department
  • Minocqua Police Department
  • Oneida County Solid Waste Department

Drug disposal is confidential. Unused medications create unnecessary risks. Properly disposing of prescription painkillers helps keep them out of the hands of youth. You should never flush or drain your unused prescription medications.

To find more drug disposal locations in your area, go to www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids. For more information on the Drug and Sharps Take Back Day Event, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 715-369-6111.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said there was a shooting between two known associates.
3 people in custody after shooting incident near Marathon Park
Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Chicago woman reunited with dog in Marshfield after being missing for two years
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
This is not the first time the siren went off overnight
Tornado sirens go off overnight in Merrill
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unable to receive 911 calls from Verizon customers

Latest News

Aspirus reminds women to schedule mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Security Health Plan's case management program helps people continue to live independently and...
Creating opportunities for people to live as independently as possible, reducing hospitalizations
A new service in Stevens Point is taking travel out of the patient’s equation in accessing...
New service brings the walk-in clinic to you, breaking barriers to health care
Communities are increasingly interested in Community Emergency Medical Services programs to...
More communities looking to distinguish urgent care and emergency care through community EMS programs