Oneida Co. to hold sharps and Rx medication disposal on Oct. 28

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Solid Waste Department is holding an event for you to dispose of your medical sharps and prescription medication on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The department will be collecting medical sharp items such as needles, syringes, and lancets at 7450 County HWY K in Rhinelander from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sharps must be packaged safely and will ONLY be accepted at the Oneida County Solid Waste Department.

According to the DNR, it is important to never put sharp medical items in the trash, recycling, or medication collection drop boxes. Medical sharps pose a risk of injury and exposure to diseases for anyone who comes in contact with them. It is important to properly package and dispose of all sharps.

For more information on the safe disposal of household sharps, go to dnr.wi.gov/topic/HealthWaste/HouseholdSharps.

Additionally, various locations throughout Oneida County will also be accepting unused or expired medications on Oct. 28 during the statewide Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drug Take Back locations include:

Rhinelander Police Department

Three Lakes Police Department

Minocqua Police Department

Oneida County Solid Waste Department

Drug disposal is confidential. Unused medications create unnecessary risks. Properly disposing of prescription painkillers helps keep them out of the hands of youth. You should never flush or drain your unused prescription medications.

To find more drug disposal locations in your area, go to www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids. For more information on the Drug and Sharps Take Back Day Event, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 715-369-6111.

