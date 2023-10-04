News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash

Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.(MGN)
By Brenda Bryan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - A crash in Ohio involving a UTV side by side has resulted in the death of a teenager, according to authorities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident took place around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in Scioto County.

The driver was operating a Can-Am Maverick eastbound on Slab Run Road when he drove off the right side of the road, according to troopers.

The victim, identified by officials as 17-year-old Trevor Matthews, went off the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

Troopers said he died at the scene.

They also said they believe alcohol was a factor.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Chicago woman reunited with dog in Marshfield after being missing for two years
This is not the first time the siren went off overnight
Tornado sirens go off overnight in Merrill
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said there was a shooting between two known associates.
3 people in custody after shooting incident near Marathon Park
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unable to receive 911 calls from Verizon customers
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Workers began to walk off the job early Wednesday morning and are scheduled to continue through...
Largest health care worker strike in the US begins
Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics...
Simone Biles leads U.S. women to seventh consecutive team title at gymnastics world championships
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders,...
NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows; removes caps on yearly football signings
FILE - Las Vegas police were called to a fast-food restaurant Sunday after receiving a report...
Police: Las Vegas man arrested after reportedly choking puppies