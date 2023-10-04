News and First Alert Weather App
Madison woman recovers from heart failure at a young age

Heart failure is often misdiagnosed in younger people and is very rare.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Madison woman is recovering after being diagnosed with heart failure at the age of 38. Heart failure is often misdiagnosed in younger people and is very rare. In the summer of 2022, Delonda Jackson found herself in the emergency room after experiencing shortness of breath and extreme fatigue.

Initially, Jackson was prescribed medication to treat asthma, but symptoms worsened and eventually she was diagnosed with heart failure. Because of a blood clot, her heart was not ejecting enough blood to function normally.

“I was like ‘gosh I’m just going to go to the ER, I know I can’t be having a heart attack, but you never know,’ and sure enough I got tons of tests and I was diagnosed with heart failure,” Jackson said.

After leaving the hospital, Jackson began getting rehab at UW Health. Their Preventive Cardiology Cardiac Rehabilitation Program was the first of its kind in the U.S. The key to Jackson’s recovery has been a change in her diet and lifestyle.

“I’ve seen a handful of patients that are young with heart failure, it’s not as common, but it can be really frustrating because you live with this the rest of your life so you need to make lifelong changes for not just 10 years, but 30 or 40 years,” UW Health Registered Dietician Nutritionist Brianne Thornton said.

Jackson now takes a blood thinner, two other heart medications, has a low-sodium diet, and exercises for 30 minutes every day.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

